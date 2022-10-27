Organ transplant facility to come up at Koradi Mandir premises soon

Bhakta Niwas handed over to NMRDA for the project

Nagpur: Organ transplant facility will soon be made available at Shree Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Sansthan in Koradi as Heart, Lungs and Multi-Organ Transplant Hospital will be set up in the 164-room Bhakta Niwas of the temple. The building transfer ceremony was held recently.

The facility of organ transplant will be available for the first time in Central India, stated the President of the Sansthan and BJP State President Chandrasekhar Bawankule after signing a transfer agreement with Commissioner of NMRDA Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner Avinash Katde, SE Prashant Bhandarkar, EE Kalpana Ikhar, AE Nepal Bhajipale and Nishikant Bhiwagde were present.

Funds will be raised from the CSR funds of various companies for the expenses of this hospital. As a result, the patients of Central India including Nagpur will get timely treatment at a modest cost. The guidance and services of renowned surgeons of the country will also be available at the hospital. A board of trustees of the selected directors of the Sansthan and expert surgeons from Nagpur will be formed for this hospital.

The hospital will be run by the Board of Trustees. Bawankule stated that Nagpur was emerging as the healthcare hub of Central India, however, as there is no facility for organ transplant here, the patients have to travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, which incurs huge costs, and this treatment was prohibitively expensive. Therefore, there was a demand to develop an organ transplant facility at Nagpur. The idea of creating an organ transplant facility at Koradi was accepted under the guidance of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A demand was made to the NMRDA that the Koradi Sansthan’s Bhakta Niwas should be provided for this purpose and the demand was accepted. As a result, the Bhakta Niwas will be converted into Shree Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Heart, Lungs and Multi-organ Transplant Hospital, stated Bawankule.

164 rooms in eight floor building

The hospital will be constructed in a 9,142 square metre area. Total built up area will be 12,519.25 sq.m; All 164 rooms will be equipped with facilities in the eight floor building including reception hall, library, restaurant, office, conference hall, gymnasium and yoga room.

