Published On : Mon, Jul 29th, 2019

Status of Fadnavis men from city gets boost with appointment on key posts

Nagpur: With the appointment of senior BJP Corporator Avinash Thakre as Vice President of Maharashtra State OBC Finance and Development Corporation, five close aides of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been bestowed with Minister of State status. The status of leaders hailing from Nagpur got a boost with the appointments.

Thakre is the fifth Fadnavis man to get a high profile post. Earlier, former Corporator Munna Yadav had got the post of Chairman of Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Similarly, Ruling Party Leader in NMC Sandeep Joshi became Chairman of Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. West Nagpur MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh and MLC Girish Vyas were appointed as party’s Whips and thus got the Minister of State status. Parinay Fuke, an MLC elected from Bhandara-Gondia Local Self Government bodies constituency but hailing from Nagpur, was inducted into Fadnavis Cabinet as Minister of State for Forest. Fuke is also a right hand man of Fadnavis.

Another Nagpurian and Congress leader, Vijay Wadettivar has been appointed as Leader of Opposition in State Assembly. Though Wadettiwar is MLA from Brahmapuri constituency in Chandrapur district he has settled in Nagpur. From Shiv Sena quota, former MLA Adv Ashish Jaiswal is holding post of Chairman of State Mining Corporation.

