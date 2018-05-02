States to get just 96,490 Covid vax doses by 17th

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said more than 96,490 vaccine doses are there in the pipeline and will be received by the states and Union Territories (UT) within the next three days.

The ministry also said 1,40,70,224 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Centre has so far provided 26,68,36,620 vaccine doses to states and UTs, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.