    Published On : Mon, Jun 14th, 2021
    ASI to open monuments to public from June 16

    All Centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under ASI will be opened from 16th June, the Archaeological Survey of India announced.

    The monuments were closed during the second Covid wave in April this year.

    Monuments which are over a 100 years old falls under the ASI’s purview totaling 3,684 monuments.

    In Uttar Pradesh, for instance there are 741 monuments, the maximum among states and union territories, under the ASI including the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort.

