    Published On : Fri, Sep 18th, 2020

    State’s Power Min Dr. Nitin Raut tested positive for Covid-19

    Nagpur: Dr. Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister of Nagpur District & Power/Energy Minister of Government of Maharashtra has tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Friday.

    Dr. Raut reached out to the masses through his Twitter handle, to share the information.

    Dr. Raut tweeted, “I have been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I would like to request to all those who had come in contact with me the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.Stay Safe everyone and takecare

