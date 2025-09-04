Published On : Thu, Sep 4th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

State Yogasana Championship: Nagpur’s Delikar, Bhaiya pocket gold medals

Nagpur: Bharat Delikar and Jagdish Bhaiya of Nagpur pocketed gold medals in Maharashtra State Yogasana Championship that was recently held at Sambhaji Nagar. The event was hosted by Sambhaji Nagar District Yogasana Sports Association under the aegis of Maharashtra Yogasana Sports Association and Brihan Maharashtra Yoga Parishad.

Bharat secured gold medal in Senior B Group for Forward Bend and Hand Balance, while Jagdish topped the Leg Balance event for gold in Senior C Men’s category, earning a spot in the National Yoga Championship to be held at Vijayawada from September 27. Jagdish also won bronze in the Supine Event but missed national qualification.

Supported by his wife Bharti, Jagdish trained his family in yoga during the COVID-19 lockdown. D Abhay Kadu and Sangita Lade won silver and bronze in Senior C Group events. All medal winners are members of Unity Sports Association, Bapu Nagar and train under Anil Mohgaonkar. They were congratulated by Rajesh Gode, Bhushan Take, Sandesh Khare, Guddu Gomase, Satish Mohgaonkar, and Dr Rajendra Watane.

