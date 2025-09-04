Nagpur fencer Vaishnavi clinches State gold, qualifies for national meet

Nagpur: Vaishnavi Bedwal of Nagpur won a gold and a bronze medal in the Maharashtra State Cadet Fencing Championship that was held at Aurangabad recently. Representing Nagpur district, Vaishnavi won gold in individual sabre event. She added a bronze in the girls team sabre event.

Vaishnavi has been selected for the National championship to be held later in the year. Nagpur team also bagged bronze in girls team foil event. Sabre girls team comprised Vaishnavi, Saanvi Noeding, Dhurva Barai, Avni Bankar while the foil girls team consisted of Aashna Choudhary, Esha Yavvari, Itishree Hatwar, Shravani Mozarkar.

All the players gave credit for their success to their parents and coaches, Ankit Gajbhiye, Rahul Mandavkar, Sagar Bhagat, Aavesh Somkuwar, Yash Sontakke and Monal Bagde. Nagpur District Fencing Association President Ajay Sontakke, Secretary Mohd Shoeb and Treasurer Suresh Hazare congratulated the players.