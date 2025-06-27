State U-19 Badminton Tourney: Nagpur’s Krisha, Ridheema in QF

Advertisement



Nagpur: Top seed Nagpur’s Krisha Soni and Ridheema Sarpate stormed into the girls singles quarter-finals of the Diffusion Engineers Yonex-Sunrise 1st Maharashtra Under-19 Badminton Tournament in progress at Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy in Besa, on Thursday. Apart from Krisha and Ridheema, the duo of Rutva Sajwan and Pranay Gadewar also made it to the last eight in boys singles.

Krisha and her Pune partner Aditya Tripathi entered pre-quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event. In the Round of 16, Krisha defeated city-mate Ditisha Somkuwar, 15-8, 15-6 while Ridheema got the better of BAMU’s Aditi Jain 15-7, 15-4 also in straight games. Rutva beat Malhar Ghadi of Palghar 15-10, 15-9 with ease but Pranay was stretched to the limit by Pune’s Dhruv Nikam. The scores in favour of the winner read 12-15, 15-9, 15-12.

In the mixed doubles Round of 32, Krisha and Aditya stunned second seed Sangli pair of Aditya Poojary and Kashvee Shah 15-12, 15-6. Two Nagpur boys — Ameya Naktode and Jeeva Pillai, lost their R32 match. Dhruv Nikam of Pune defeated Ameya 15-12, 16-14 while Pranay beat Jeeva 15-12, 15-7.

In boys singles, top seed Aditya Tripathi was too good for AtharvaRane of BAMU winning 15-7,15-6. All the quarter-finals andsemi-finals matches will be played on Friday. The four-day event is being hosted by Nagpur DistrictBadminton Association under the aegis of MaharashtraBadminton Association andBadminton Association of India.

OTHER TOP RESULTS GS U19 R16: Prakriti Sharma,BOR, bt Jidnyasa Chaudhari, PN,13-15, 15-9, 15-8; Ketaki Thite,BAMU, bt Radha Gadgil, PN,13-15, 15-8, 15-6; Yutika Chavan(5), PN, bt Sia Waydande, NSK,15-10, 15-12; Isha Patil, TH, btSanvi Ghate, NGP, 15-6, 15-11;Safa Shaikh, PN, bt Nishika Gokhe, NGP, 15-9, 13-15, 15-12;Shravni Patil, NSK, bt Mugdha Sawarkar, NGP, 15-12, 15-10. BS U19 R16: Ojas Joshi, PN, bt Arjun Birajdar (5), TH, 15-9,15-6; Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli ,BAMU, bt Vedant Siddheshware, OSM, 15-8, 15-6; Dev Ruparelia (7), PAL, bt Avadhut Kadam, PN,12-15, 15-4, 15-10; Aryan Talwar, BAMU, bt Krishna Jasuja, PN,15-12, 15-10; Tanay Mehendale, PAL, bt Om Gavandi, TH, 14-16,15-12, 15-10.