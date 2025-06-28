State U-19 Badminton: Nagpur’s Ridheema, Rutva, Krisha, Nishika in finals

Advertisement



Nagpur: Four Nagpur shuttlers made it to four finals on the penultimate day of the Diffusion Engineers Limited Yonex-Sunrise 1st Under-19 Maharashtra State Selection Badminton Tournament under way at Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy in Besa.

Stamping their authority, Nagpur’s Ridheema Sarpate (girls singles), Rutva Sajwan (boys singles), Krisha Soni and Aditya Tripathi (Pune) (mixed doubles) and Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe (both Nagpur) (girls doubles) made it to the summit clashes of different events. All the finals will be played on Saturday.

In the Under-19 girls singles semi-final, Ridheema had an easy outing as her opponent Safa Shaikh from Pune retired in the second game. Ridheema won the first game 21-9 and was leading 3-1 when her opponent decided to quit. Ridheema will meet Pune’s Yutika Chavan who beat Prakriti Sharma 22-20, 21-13, in the final.

In the boys section, Sajwan ousted city-mate Pranay Gadewar 21-8, 21-18 to book a date with Palghar’s Dev Ruparelia. He beat top seed Pune’s Aditya Tripathi 21-17, 21-18 in the other semis. In mixed doubles semis, Krisha Soni and her partner Aditya Tripathi defeated second seed Yashraj Kadam and Ananya Agrawal 21-14, 21-17. They will lock horns with the pair of Sarvesh Yadav (Thane) and Shravani Walekar (Nashik) who defeated Sanidhya Ekade and Aditi Gawade (Thane) 21-13, 21-14 .

In girls’ doubles last four battle, Nagpur’s Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe defeated Shravni Patil (Nashik) and Yashasvee Kale (Pune) 21-8, 21-18 to make it to the final. In the battle for title, they will meet the pair of fifth seed Shravani Walekar (Nashik) and Taarini Suri who beat Aditi Gawade (T hane) and Yutika Chavan (Pune) 21-12, 21-15.

Results (All QFs): BS: Aditya Tripathi (1) (PN), bt Ojas Joshi (PN) 21-4, 21-6; Dev Ruparelia (PAL) bt Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli, (BAMU) 21-17, 21-10; Rutva Sajwan (NGP) bt Aryan Talwar (BAMU) 21-18, 21-14; Pranay Gadewar (NGP) bt Tanay Mehendale (PAL) 21-19, 11-3 Ret. GS: Prakriti Sharma (BOR) bt Krisha Soni (1) (NGP), 17-21, 21- 9, 21-15; Yutika Chavan (PN) bt Ketaki Thite (BAMU) 15-21, 21- 16, 23-21; Ridheema Sarpate (NGP) bt Isha Patil (TH) 21-13, 21-16; Safa Shaikh (PN) bt Shravni Patil (NSK) 19-21, 21-16, 21-16. BD: Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar (TH) bt Malhar Ghadi and Nidhish More (PAL); 14-21, 21-19, 21-16.

Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli (BAMU) and Yash Dhembare (TH) bt Jeeva Pillai and Priyanshu Dubey (NGP) 21-13, 19-21, 21-9; Om Gavandi and Sanidhya Ekade (T H) bt Om Nirhale and Shantanu Tarde (3), ( WasH) 21-10, 21-18; Avadhut Kadam and Ojas Joshi (PN) bt Aditya Poojary and Prasanna Manna (2) (SNG) 28-26, 21-12. GD: Shravani Walekar (NSK) and Taarini Suri (GM) bt Juie Jadhav and Safa Shaikh (PN) 21- 17 21-14; Aditi Gawade (TH) andYutika Chavan (PN) bt Hita Agrawal and Sia Waydande (5) (NSK) 14-21, 21-17, 21-9.

Shravni Patil (NSK) and Yashasvee Kale (4) (PN) bt Pranali Wadar (SNG) and Shreya Rathod (AHM) 15-21, 21-10, 21-16; Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe (2) (NGP) bt Jidnyasa Chaudhari and Riddhima Sahrawat (PN) 21-18, 19-21, 21-19; Shravani Walekar (NSK) and Taarini Suri (5) (GM) bt Aditi Gawade (TH) and Yutika Chavan (PN) 21-12, 21-15; Krisha Soni and Nishika Gokhe (NGP) bt Shravni Patil (NSK) andYashasvee Kale (PN) 21-8, 21-18.