WCL’s Preeti cycles 700-km journey from Nagpur to Pandharpur

Nagpur: Displaying grit, determination and hard work, Preeti Nimje, a Senior Manager (Finance) of WCL, completed a 700-km journey on bicycle from Nagpur to Pandharpur, recently. Preeti started her journey from Nagpur on June 15 and covered 700 kms in just six days. She ended her journey on June 20 June after visiting the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur.

WCL Director (Finance) Bikram Ghosh congratulated Preeti and motivated her to do even better in future. Ghosh lauded the efforts of Preeti and hoped that she would continue to do well in future as well. Preeti said that the 700-km journey from Nagpur to Pandharpur was difficult but inspiring. There were many obstacles but Preeti overcome those challenges and completed her task. She expressed her gratitude to WCL for its support in her success.