Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail

Nagpur: Sessions Court here on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail of Adv Mukul Phadke who had posted an objectionable post in a WhatsApp group last month following the landmark verdict of Supreme Court on Ram Mandir-Babri Majid land dispute. Adv Phadke had been accused of hurting sentiments of a particular community and provoking communal tension by posting offensive content on the messaging app. Following which complainant Adv Mohammad Adil had lodged a police complaint with Sadar Police Station.

Cops had then booked Adv Phadke under Sections 153(A) and (B), 295 (A), 504, 505(2) of the IPC and Section 67 of Information Technology Act. Adv Phadke had then approached the Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, after hearing both the sides, the Court on Tuesday rejected the application filed by the lawyer for anticipatory bail.