State SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021 declared

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday, declared the SSC and HSC supplementary examination results. Students can access their results at mahresult.nic.in.

The HSC theory supplementary exams were held from September 15 to October 4. The Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE for the students who were not satisfied with the awarded marks in the Board exams.

This year, around 30 lakh students had registered for HSC and SSC exams. However, due to the pandemic, the MSBSHSE had to cancel Class 10 and 12 examinations. The result was declared based on internal assessment policy. The Board recorded a 99.63 pass percentage for HSC and 99.95 per cent for SSC, respectively.

Steps to check score online:

• Visit official website — mahresults.nic.in

• On the homepage, click on the HSC or SSC Supplementary exam result

• Enter details such as seat number and mother’s name

• Click on view result and the result will then be available on the screen

This is the first time that annual SSC results were declared without conducting any exams. Moreover, MSBSHSE witnessed a pass per centage higher than 99 per cent. The number of students who scored more than 90 per cent crossed the one lakh mark while more than 900 students got cent per cent result this year. Konkan emerged as a topper Division again this year.