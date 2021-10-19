State Relaxes Restrictions; Allows Restaurants, Eateries To Function Till Midnight | Full Guidelines Here

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra on Tuesday further eased restrictions imposed due to Covid outbreak allowing restaurants to remain open till midnight and shops till 11 PM. However, a government notification said that the staff of restaurants must be fully vaccinated.

“All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 am, and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11pm,” the notification stated.

The decision to allow restaurants and shops to keep open longer was taken keeping in view of the upcoming festival season. Authorities were of the view that restrictions on timing will lead to more crowding at shops, hotels and restaurants.

Earlier, the state government allowed the reopening of amusement parks from October 22 as the coronavirus figures showed signs of declining in Maharashtra. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted, the Chief Minister’s secretariat said.

“We are slowly relaxing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be decreasing. We are also reopening cinemas and theatres from October 22. There is a constant demand to extend the working hours of restaurants and shops,” the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

“It was also decided to allow rides (except water rides) in the open space in amusement parks,” it added.