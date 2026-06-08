State pushes for tougher explosives safety norms after fatal blasts in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a significant move aimed at preventing industrial disasters, the Maharashtra Government is preparing to approach the Centre with a proposal seeking amendments to the Explosives Rules, 2008, following a series of deadly accidents at explosives manufacturing units in Nagpur district over the past two-and-a-half years.

The proposed reforms focus on introducing greater automation, reducing human exposure to hazardous operations and bringing India’s explosives manufacturing sector in line with globally accepted safety standards.

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The recommendations were presented before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by a study group headed by Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar. The presentation was attended by senior officials, including National Fire Service College Director A R Sonatakke, Assistant Director Gagan Upadhyay and representatives from the explosives industry.

The study group was constituted after the Chief Minister took serious cognisance of multiple accidents at explosives manufacturing facilities in Nagpur district that claimed several lives and exposed critical gaps in safety mechanisms.

According to officials, the draft proposal advocates extensive automation of manufacturing processes, deployment of robotic systems for high-risk operations and minimisation of direct human involvement in areas vulnerable to explosions. The recommendations also call for the adoption of international best practices and advanced workplace safety protocols aimed at reducing industrial risks.

Authorities believe that technological intervention and stricter safety compliance can significantly lower the chances of fatal mishaps in an industry that routinely handles highly sensitive and hazardous materials.

The expert panel comprised specialists from the National Fire Service College along with representatives of explosives manufacturing companies. The group held consultations with multiple stakeholders and industry experts before finalising its recommendations.

Officials said the proposed changes are intended to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the manufacture, storage and handling of explosives while ensuring better protection for workers employed in the sector.

Once the recommendations are finalised, the Maharashtra government is expected to formally submit the proposal to the Central Government for consideration and incorporation into the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The move comes amid growing concerns over worker safety in the explosives industry and is being viewed as a major policy initiative aimed at preventing future tragedies through technology-driven reforms and stricter regulatory oversight.

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