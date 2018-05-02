State police launch ‘MahaTrafficapp’ to report traffic offenses, pay fines

Nagpur: The ambitious project of Maharashtra state’s ‘One State, One E-challan’ has been implemented in the city from February 8, 2019. Under this initiative, the state police have launched ‘MahaTrafficapp’. Using this app, the vehicle owners can find out if e-challans have been issued to their vehicles and pay them.

Besides, the app will assist citizens to upload the live image of traffic violations they spot, like helmetless riding or talking on the phone while driving, as well as report incidents disrupting traffic flow, like tree collapse and expect prompt action.

Currently, commuters tweet photographs and videos of traffic violations to Nagpur Police’s Twitter handle, and in some instances, police respond with details of the e-challan issued to the offenders. The launch of the new app seems to curb all irregularities.

Besides Android, the ‘MahaTrafficapp’ has also been launched on IOS platforms. The citizens have been requested to download the app according to their cell phones and enrol their vehicle numbers.

The app comprises information regarding traffic alert, fines, traffic signs, road safety. To register any complaint citizens should click on Civilian reports.

By Shubham Nagdeve