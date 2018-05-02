Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador

Nagpur: An industrialist and ‘Mrs Universe Lovely’ winner Shilpa Agrawal has been appointed as Brand Ambassador of “Fit India Campaign” as part of Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019 on National Sports Day of India.

Shilpa was selected from fitness enthusiasts, fitness experts and trainers who applied from all over India to become Brand Ambassador of Fit India Movement. 30 women candidates were shortlisted for finals held at hotel Le Meridian Gurgaon from September 6 to 8. Shilpa was selected as “Fit India Brand Ambassador” from among the 30 finalists.

It was a 3-day selection competition named as “Ms Fitness India” organised by FSSA (Fitness and Sports Science Association) a Government of India recognised & accredited fitness training organisation. All the participants have to go through very tough selection procedure. They were made to perform various fitness exercises like yoga, push ups, pilates, bench press, dead lift, squats & many more. Marks were awarded for each exercise.



Also interview and judges’ question/answer round was held to judge contestant’s presence of mind, intelligence, knowledge about health/nutrition/fitness and to judge whether contestants are qualified to be brand ambassador of the prestigious Fit India Movement.

Shilpa was also selected and got preference over others for her inspirational journey from a very fat teenage school dropout, suicide survivor teenage mother to leading woman industrialist of region, Mrs Universe Lovely winner, Mrs India Globe winner, fitness & youth icon.

Earlier in the month of July, Shilpa won silver at Maharashtra state Powerlifting Championship in her first attempt.Shilpa believes in women empowerment.She particularly believes that if India want to become next super power in the world then it is the women power of India which can take it forward by contributing equally in business, industry & economy. But for that they have to be mentally and physically very strong as they have to multitask & manage both home & profession.

Shilpa was delighted when PM Modi launched “Fit India Campaign and “Hum fit to India fit” slogan. It was her burning desire to actively participate & contribute in Fit India Movement. Her dream has come true!

As Brand Ambassador of “Fit India Movement,” Shilpa will be travelling all over India & will be motivating women of all ages, economic strata, socio economic background of society to take fitness, health & nutrition seriously.She will be taking motivational talks workshops, training programs, seminars on various fitness related topics such as health, nutrition, fitness, mental health etc

Shilpa is a multi-faceted and multi talented personality who is not only leading woman industrialist of region, but also a motivationa/life/fitness/health/nutrition/business coach, a TED speaker and social worker as well.