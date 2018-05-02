Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 9th, 2019

Cops gear up for hassle-free Ganesh Visarjan in city

Nagpur: Come September 12, Anant Chaturdashi, the 10-day Ganeshotsav would come to an end. Thousands of devotees would throng various water bodies as well as artificial tanks placed across the city by NMC for immersion of Bappa idols. Looking to the idol immersion in massive magnitude, city police have put themselves in top gear to ensure the event passes off peacefully and without hassles for the devotees who would accord a grand farewell to their beloved deity.

According to a notification issued by Traffic Police Department, vehicular traffic on roads leading to Futala Lake, Gandhisagar, Naik Talao, Sakkardara Talao, Sonegaon Lake, Koradi Lake, Mahadeo Ghat, Kamptee, Binaki Mangalwari Talao, Kalamna Talao and Kalamna Khadan as well as artificial tanks placed at number of places across the city will be either diverted or regulated for free movement of devotees carrying idols of Bappa.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from 8 am of Thursday, September 12 to 0000 hours of Saturday, September 14. Cops are leaving no stone unturned to peaceful Visarjan and ensuring safety and security of devotees. Posses of policemen are being deployed with CCTV cameras monitoring the movement of devotees and traffic closely. The idol Visarjan continues for 2-3 days. Household idols of Vighaharta are immersed on Anant Chaturdashi itself but Sarvajanik Mandals which install big idols prefer immersion the next day or even on third day.

City police have also issued advisory to commuters to follow the instructions on diversion and regulation of traffic on Visarjan day and not get stuck in jams.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation and several environment NGOs have appealed the devotees to use artificial ponds placed at various water bodies and at many places across the city for immersion of Ganesh idols.

Happening Nagpur
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Crime News
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
Hindi News
गोंदिया:एसडीओ वालस्कर तथा उपजिलाधिकारी धार्मिक का तबादला
गोंदिया:एसडीओ वालस्कर तथा उपजिलाधिकारी धार्मिक का तबादला
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
Trending News
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Featured News
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Trending In Nagpur
Loans borrowed by farmers from licensed money lenders waived off in Vid, Marathwada
Loans borrowed by farmers from licensed money lenders waived off in Vid, Marathwada
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
State police launch ‘MahaTrafficapp’ to report traffic offenses, pay fines
State police launch ‘MahaTrafficapp’ to report traffic offenses, pay fines
Cops gear up for hassle-free Ganesh Visarjan in city
Cops gear up for hassle-free Ganesh Visarjan in city
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
No funds crunch for development works in Ranala village: Bawankule
No funds crunch for development works in Ranala village: Bawankule
TN Governor Purohit calls on State Governor Koshyari
TN Governor Purohit calls on State Governor Koshyari
Central India’s largest Agri Summit – Agrovision – from Nov 22 to 25 in city
Central India’s largest Agri Summit – Agrovision – from Nov 22 to 25 in city
All India Anglo Indian Association holds AGM in city
All India Anglo Indian Association holds AGM in city
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145