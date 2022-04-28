Motor Vehicle Inspector Sonone of Nagpur Rural suspended

Advertisement

Nagpur: The State Transport Department has suspended Gajendra Sonone, Motor Vehicle Inspector at Nagpur (Rural) for issuing fitness certificate to a vehicle MH 40-AT-1212 without conducting inspection.

While issuing an order for the suspension of Sonone the Department said, “After the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 28/2013 the work system for the renewal of fitness certificate of the vehicle was drafted. Sonone has not followed that work system.”

Moreover, the State Government has decided to hold a Departmental Inquiry against Sonone. He was suspended under Rule 8 of Maharashtra Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal), 1979. The order makes it clear that Sonone will remain in the head office of Regional Transport Office, Nagpur (Rural). He cannot leave the headquarters without the permission of RTO, Nagpur (Rural).

As per the conditions and rules, Sonone will keep receiving all the allowances. He cannot join any private job during the time of his suspension. If he is found working in any private set-up, disciplinary action would be initiated against him, order by the Transport Department said.

