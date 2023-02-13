State level conference of Community Forest Rights Gram Sabha representatives and NGO’s in Sevagram concluded

Sewagram (Wardha) Nagpur : A State level conference of Community Forest Rights Gram Sabha representatives and NGOs was concluded on high note in Sevagram, Wardha here, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. National Congress Party President Mr Sharad Pawar was the chief guest of the function.

Community Forest Rights Gram Sabha Activists Mr Dilip Gode, Smt Pratima Shinde, Adv Pournima Upadhayay, Dr Kishor Moghe, Mr Motiram Sayam, Mr Amit Kalaskar along with MLA Anil Deshmukh, Ex-MLA Suresh Deshmukh were prominently present on this occasion.

Various folk songs and bhajans were sang by Community Forest Rights Gram Sabha representatives to commence the programme. Then conference was inaugurated by lightning of the traditional lamp by the women members of Community Forest Rights Gram Sabha. Senior representatives of Community Forest Rights Gram Sabha were present on this occasion.

“Forest Residents Development Centre will soon start operating at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai,” announced National Congress Party President Mr Sharad Pawar on this occasion.

Mr Sharad Pawar, who was cheif speaker of the function, showered praise on Vidarbha Nisarg Sanrakshan Sanstha, Vidarbha Va Khandesh Upajivika Manch and others for picking Sewagram as conference venue.

“Forest Residents are the one who are preserving water and jungle land. We need to boost Gram Sabhas across Maharashtra. And doing so, we need to ensure steps to uplift lives of people living in forest. In a bid to achieve this feat various organisations from Vidarbha and Maharashtra instilled confidence among Gram Sabha representatives and we’re looking at the fruit of there hardcore efforts,” said Mr Sharad Pawar while praising organisers.

Gram Sabha representatives from Vidarbha , Khandesh along with Khoj, VNCS, GSMT, Lok Sangharsh Morcha, Sakav, Gram Arogya, Reward, Van Niketan, Ishu, Sandesh organisations participated in this programme. Besides, 700 volunteers of Community Forest Rights Gram Sambha from Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nandurbar, Dhule districts also marked their presence.

Dr Dilip Gode made the introductory remarks. Adv Pournima Upadhyay then gave Power Point presentation on Community Forest Right, State Scenario, Forest, Water and Agriculture, to elaborate on the work done across the state.

Motilal Sayam (Devari, Gondi), Raamlaal Kale (Amravati), Pooja Bhangale (Jalgaon-Khandesh-Nandurbar) then presented their views. Pratibhatai Shinde then addressed the gathering on Community Forest Rights. Dr Kishor Moghe then proposed vote of thanks of the programme.

Open discussion session on Water Conservation, Government Schemes, Community Forest Rights and other topics were held in the end, to address the grievances of locals.

