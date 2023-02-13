Now, discount for other students by Nagpur Metro

Nagpur: Nagpur Metro has extended the fare discount of 30 per cent to other academic sections also. Earlier, a fare discount of 30 per cent was introduced for students up to HSSC (12th Standard) earlier. The same now can be availed of by students pursuing ITI courses, diploma and graduation courses. The new discounted fare structure would come into effect from February 13.

A distinct MahaCard ‘exclusively for students’ will also be introduced by MahaMetro, as soon as SBI makes them available. These students-specific Maha Cards will have an in-built discount feature. Most important, the existing 10 per cent discount on every journey using Maha Card will continue for all esteemed card holders, as usual.

