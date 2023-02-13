Ind vs Aus: Venue for 3rd Test shifted to Indore from Dharamshala

Mumbai: The Third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has been shifted from HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala to Holkar Stadium, Indore, the BCCI has said in a statement on Monday. The Third Test will start on March 1.

“The Third Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, from March 1 to 5,, has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore,” BCCI said.

BCCI has cited the harsh winter conditions as one of the reasons for shifting the venue. “Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”

The HPCA stadium, one of the most picturesque venues in world cricket, hosted only one Test in 2017 involving India and Australia. Although it has hosted T20s and ODIs regularly, the HPCA had made plans to relay the entire outfield keeping the local weather conditions in mind. The relaying work started post-monsoon.

Usually, when the pitch and the outfield are relaid, the common practice is to test it during a match. But so far that hasn’t happened, the official said. Right through the Ranji Trophy season, Himachal played their home matches at Nadaun as the work continued at Dharamshala.

India have won the First Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

That the match will be shifted was confirmed on Sunday itself after BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee’s report deemed the re-laid outfield as unfit for an international match. The inclement weather added to the issues of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn’t get enough time to grow a good layer of grass on the patches of bald outfield.

As for the series, the Indian cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the 4-match assignment, having thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening match at Nagpur. The two teams would now regroup and face each other in the Second Test in New Delhi, beginning on February 17. The Third Test will then be held in Indore from March 1. The 4th and final Test will be held in Ahmedabad from March 9.

