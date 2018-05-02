State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle

Nagpur: In a minor IAS reshuffle undertaken in State Government, B Venugopal, currently Managing Director of Maharashtra State Small Scale Industires Development Corporation Ltd, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Forest Department.

J Mukherjee, Managing Director, Maharashtra State Textiles Corporation has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary in State Minorities Development Department in Mantralaya. S A Tagde, Principal Secretary, Minorities Development Department, is shifted and posted as Principal Secretary, Textiles. Similarly, Dr K H Govindraj, Principal Secretary, Textiles, will now be Additional Metro Commissioner, Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority.

Sanjiv Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has been posted as Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai. Rajiv Jalota, Commissioner, Sales Tax, will now be Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development.