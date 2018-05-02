A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.

Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

‘Tales & Talkies’ displayed a relatable experience with storytelling, music, short film screenings and activities. There were 150+ attendees who experienced this occasion. It all started with a short movie screening titled ‘Beautiful Change’ which conveyed the beautiful message “All you need is a chance”

After the heart warming response, Mr.Amit Nikam narrated a story on achieving his dreams and expressed his thoughts like ‘If you think you have achieved everything, you are as good as dead. Everyday, every person needs a chance.’ To his amazing story amidst the horizon, the mood was set.

Later, the event was followed by another impactful short film ‘Joycee’ which lead the message ‘Explore Yourself until you find your inner calling.’ Following the enlightening movie, the ‘Unplugged Trio’ jazzed up the attendees with their melodious music. The energetic vibes made the session more interactive.

Concluding the event, there were two activities “Paint it out” which helped the attendees to explore their creativity and implement their ideas on paper. “Dark Out Poetry” was the second game where the attendees innovated a story. Every age group enjoyed and was involved in the games. A small take away was gifted to all the attendees as a souvenir.

Tales & Talkies presented a glimpse of IYC 4.0 to all its attendees. IYC 4.0 which is scheduled to happen on 25th & 26th of January, 2020 aims at inspiring the youth to discover and follow their passion by bringing in speakers from different fields of expertise to guide them. The goal is to create creating a culture that breeds creativity and curiosity.

Venue – 25th January : Chitnavis Centre

26th : Regenta Central Hotel and Convention

Register for IYC 4.0-

http://bit.ly/iyc2020phase1

For mor details, contact:

Richa Jangid: 7385917214

Rohit Agrawal: 9028660941