State Govt releases action plan to curb sale, use of nylon manja

Nagpur: The Environment and Climate Change Department of Government of Maharashtra has issued the modalities for effective implementation of its notification on ban on nylon manja to curb mishaps and also to save birds and reduce its impact on environment.

In compliance with an order of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the State Government decided to ban the use of plastic or synthetic threads (nylon manja) with a view to prevent the adverse effect on human beings and birds. Accordingly, the State Government exercised its power conferred by Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 of Rule 4, issued on March 1, 2023 in order to address the adverse effects of use of such synthetic threads.

For the effective implementation of the order, the State Government came up with the modalities or action points for various concerned departments. The State Government asked the School Education Department and Higher and Technical Education Department to undertake awareness programmes in schools and colleges about the ill effect of nylon manja.

According to the Government, all local bodies, Police Department, RTO, Health Department, Zilla Parishad, and Forest Department have to set up dedicated cells and provide ‘Toll Free Numbers’ for vigilance and lodging of complaints by citizens. All these departments also have to conduct a review meeting once in a month, in respect of directions issued by the Government for prohibition of sale, storage, supply and use of nylon manja. The State Government directed District Collectors to constitute a district-level task force for implementation of single use plastic notification and also to conduct monthly review meetings for proper implementation of the notification.

It also instructed concerned departments to monitor all border check-posts and also to chalk down effective measures to prevent sale, storage, supply and use of nylon manja. To curb manufacturing, the government also directed Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to identify the units engaged in the manufacturing of nylon manja.

