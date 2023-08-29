MSEDCL top brass hits street for recovery of pending power bills

Nagpur: To trim the swelling default of power bills, top officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have again hit the road to step-up their recoveries. Suhas Rangari, Regional Director, Nagpur Region, took the lead and accompanied field staff to appeal consumers to clear their outstanding arrears.

Due to non-payment of arrears of electricity bills despite repeated appeals, MSEDCL is in financial trouble and as a last option, they had to cut the power supply. To avoid the disconnection, MSEDCL brass is going door to door, seeking co-operation of citizens to bring down the mountain of arrears. Along with Janmitras, the top officials are on field to recover the arrears and have warned to intensify the action of disconnecting the electricity in future, if bills are not paid within time.

Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer, Nagpur Zone, along with all the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, technical staff, male and female employees of Accounts and Human Resource Department (HRD) are participating in this campaign to go to the customers and appeal to them to clear their pending electricity bills. The customers are also requested to co-operate with MSEDCL by paying their electricity bill promptly using MSEDCL mobile app or online option.

Rajesh Naik, Superintending Engineer, Nagpur Rural Circle; Executive Engineer of Katol Division Deepak Aghav and their colleagues participated in the dues recovery campaign from the electricity consumers in Katol area today. On holidays, Dodke, Superintending Engineers Amit Paranjape and Rajesh Naik along with Executive Engineers Rajesh Ghatole, Hemraj Dhoke, Prafull Landhe, Rahul Jivtode, Sameer Tekade, Rupesh Tembhurne, Chandan Tallewar, and Dipali Madelwar visited various places in the district and appealed customers to clear their dues.

MSEDCL has launched a campaign to cut off electricity supply at any moment to consumers with overdue electricity bills. In the past few days, many consumers have paid their dues and co-operated with the MSEDCL. Regardless of the amount, if the electricity bill is overdue for one month, as per the rules, the electricity supply is cut off, so the consumers should avoid the harsh action of paying their arrears on time.

