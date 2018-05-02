Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019

State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC

Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

Nagpur: Following Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) decision to include history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the fourth semester of BA history subject, a writ petition in Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has been filed by Janardan Moon founded organisation named “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, the State Government strongly objected the use of RSS name in his petition by Moon. The State Government informed the court that Moon’s organisation is not a registered one. Hence he cannot use the name.

The Court, after finding the point raised by state government correct, directed Moon to remove the name of RSS and ordered him to file an application in this regard on Monday. The hearing on the matter was held before the Bench of Justice Ravi Deshpande and Justice Vinay Joshi.

It may be recalled, the RTMNU’s Board of Studies has included history of RSS in the fourth semester of BA history subject. It has also removed a chapter on uprising and development of communism from the course.

In his argument, Moon informed the court that the ‘original’ RSS is not a registered organisation. To include a chapter of it in University is illegal. The decision has also been opposed by various social organisations and students’ unions. The contribution of RSS in independence struggle was zero. Students cannot be forced to learn course contrary to the facts, Moon argued.

