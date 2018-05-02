Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019

BIS raids Shri Balaji Food & Beverages, seizes fake ISI marked Bailley Brand water cans

Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, a team of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Nagpur branch, raided godown of Shri Balaji Food & Beverages which was found misusing the ISI mark, a BIS Certification mark, on its product without permission. The raiding officials seized 35 cans of Bailley Brand, 138 cans of Blue King Brand as well as 173 bottles. The team was led by BIS Nagpur Branch chief R P Mishra.

The raid on Shri Balaji Food & Beverages, situated at Plot No. 14-15, Khasra No. 92, near Baidhanath Farms, Mouza- Shankarpur in the district on Friday.

According to sources, “Packaged Drinking Water (PDW )”, comes under the mandatory certification scheme of BIS. The company was found manufacturing 20 litre PET jars with BIS certification mark without having valid license to the said premises. 35 filled, packed and sealed pet jars of 20 litres, processed and marketed by Shri Balaji Food & Beverages were seized. Apart from this, 138 jars marketed by Sunshine Beverages and Yerne Agro Industries were also seized on the occasion. Sunshine Beverages is located at Plot No. 131, Vijayanand Society, Narendra Nagar, Nagpur while Yerne Agro Industries is based at Survey No. 60/2, Mouza Jasapur, District. Nagpur. Appropriate legal actions as per the provisions of BIS Act 2016 shall be initiated against the Shri Balaji Food & Beverages, Sunshine Beverages and Yerne Agro Industries, said the BIS officials. The BIS officials appealed to the masses not to consume PDW jars with above indicated brands.

According to BIS, the can water served in marriages and other programmes is not of ISI mark as per rules. Water in cans is potable for a day only. The BIS appealed consumers that they should ascertain the genuineness of the ISI marked products by visiting BIS website http://www.bis.org.in. BIS also appealed to general consumers to share information about misuse of ISI mark with BIS Nagpur branch office on phone Nos. 0712-2540807, 0712-2565171 or on e-mail: ngbo@bis.gov.in, hngbo@bis.gov.in. Packaging Drinking Water is under mandatory certification vide notification issued by Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Government of India.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
Hindi News
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Trending News
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Featured News
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145