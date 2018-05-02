BIS raids Shri Balaji Food & Beverages, seizes fake ISI marked Bailley Brand water cans

Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, a team of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Nagpur branch, raided godown of Shri Balaji Food & Beverages which was found misusing the ISI mark, a BIS Certification mark, on its product without permission. The raiding officials seized 35 cans of Bailley Brand, 138 cans of Blue King Brand as well as 173 bottles. The team was led by BIS Nagpur Branch chief R P Mishra.

The raid on Shri Balaji Food & Beverages, situated at Plot No. 14-15, Khasra No. 92, near Baidhanath Farms, Mouza- Shankarpur in the district on Friday.

According to sources, “Packaged Drinking Water (PDW )”, comes under the mandatory certification scheme of BIS. The company was found manufacturing 20 litre PET jars with BIS certification mark without having valid license to the said premises. 35 filled, packed and sealed pet jars of 20 litres, processed and marketed by Shri Balaji Food & Beverages were seized. Apart from this, 138 jars marketed by Sunshine Beverages and Yerne Agro Industries were also seized on the occasion. Sunshine Beverages is located at Plot No. 131, Vijayanand Society, Narendra Nagar, Nagpur while Yerne Agro Industries is based at Survey No. 60/2, Mouza Jasapur, District. Nagpur. Appropriate legal actions as per the provisions of BIS Act 2016 shall be initiated against the Shri Balaji Food & Beverages, Sunshine Beverages and Yerne Agro Industries, said the BIS officials. The BIS officials appealed to the masses not to consume PDW jars with above indicated brands.

According to BIS, the can water served in marriages and other programmes is not of ISI mark as per rules. Water in cans is potable for a day only. The BIS appealed consumers that they should ascertain the genuineness of the ISI marked products by visiting BIS website http://www.bis.org.in. BIS also appealed to general consumers to share information about misuse of ISI mark with BIS Nagpur branch office on phone Nos. 0712-2540807, 0712-2565171 or on e-mail: ngbo@bis.gov.in, hngbo@bis.gov.in. Packaging Drinking Water is under mandatory certification vide notification issued by Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Government of India.