State fixes 120 kmph speed limit on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State’s ambitious ‘Nagpur-Mumbai Super Express Communication Way,’ also called Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, will have a maximum speed limit of 120 kmph. A notification in this regard was issued by State Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Kulwant Sarangal on Friday, according to a report in Maharashtra Times

The construction of this Expressway, which was conceived by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is almost complete. As per earlier planning, this highway was to be inaugurated in December 2021. But, due to various reasons, the inauguration is getting delayed. Now that the speed limit has been fixed by the State Government, it is expected that this road will be open for traffic soon.

Advertisement

Samruddhi Mahamarg has been constructed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). According to the norms of the highway with a speed limit of 150 km, the requirements were fulfilled. After this, the MSRDC recommended to the traffic wing of the state police to issue speed limit notification.

The speed ules:

* For passenger vehicles carrying 8 passengers including the driver (M1 category vehicles) 120 kmph speed limit in level areas. 100 km per hour between ghats and tunnels.

* 100 kmph on level ground for vehicles carrying 9 or more passengers including driver (M1 and M3 category vehicles). 80 km per hour between ghats and tunnels.

* 80 kmph in flat areas for vehicles transporting goods. 80 km per hour between ghats and tunnels.

* Two wheelers, four-wheeler rickshaws and three-wheeler rickshaws are not allowed to ply on this Expressway.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement