Ahead of festive season, Axis Bank’s ‘KYC Update’ freezes several accounts of Maharashtra cops

Nagpur: Every bank account holder is familiar with the tedious process of ‘KYC Update’. To successfully complete this process is no cakewalk; the persons who have gone through it would certainly agree! Riddled with several ‘Server Problems’, this KYC Update process can stall anyone’s bank services, that too for weeks. Though, we’ve all been through this dull process on various occasions; the worst time, without any second thoughts, would be during festive season to get your account frozen by the bank.

The above scenario has proved the worst nightmare of hundreds of cops of Maharashtra Police serving in cities and remote areas like Gadchiroli as they are grappling for money ahead of festive season.

According to police sources, Axis Bank, the official account holder of Maharashtra State Police Department has frozen hundreds of accounts of police personnel on the pretext of KYC Update. The bank has also blocked ATM cards. After raising the issue, the bank had assured to sort the matter however; it sought a period of over a week. This has raised anxiety among several police personnel, who are finding it hard to manage their budget with the dawn of the festive season.

Aghast over the situation, cops deployed in remote areas and Naxal-affected areas have expressed their dismay as they feel robbed during the festive season.

