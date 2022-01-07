State bodies to identify solutions to address pollution around Koradi Khaparkheda power plants: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment Minister assures action on Koradi Khaparkheda pollution in a joint stakeholder meeting with MPCB & MAHAGENCO

Nagpur: Following rising complaints from local residents on rampant air and water pollution in the villages surrounding Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal power stations, the State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday took stock of the situation and asked state bodies to deliberate on and identify measures for pollution control.

The Environment Minister has called for a list of critical interventions from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) as well as researchers from the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD), Nagpur, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, Pune to ensure pollution abatement across the 2400 MW Koradi and 1340 MW Khaparkheda thermal power plants at the earliest. The decisions were taken during a virtual meeting held on Thursday evening.

“After seeing the presentation by researchers and hearing them out, I have directed relevant state bodies to come up with concrete solutions to address the pollution problems around these power plants. I will be holding a detailed follow-up meeting with Energy Minister Nitin Raut, MAHAGENCO as well as MPCB to draw up a proposed plan of action,” said Thackeray, who had invited the two groups – Manthan and CFSD – to understand the impact of water pollution and fly ash dumping across water bodies around these two power plants.

The Minister added, “We are here to identify the problem, bring everyone to the table, and have a dialogue about what’s going on. We hope to identify what the state government can do to help resolve the situation.”

On November 18, 2021, a report titled “Polluted Power: How Koradi And Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations Are Impacting The Environment” was released by Manthan, CFSD and Asar that called for an immediate halt to the discharge of pollutants from the power plants and ash ponds. The research also strongly suggested that all prior pollution-related harm be cleaned up under the supervision of a commission comprising local community and civil society members, as well as independent experts.

Research groups also highlighted how fly ash was being dumped at Nandgaon village in Nagpur district without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from local residents. The research groups requested Thackeray to ensure no further addition to the pollution load and installation of new units at Koradi and the new ash pond at Nandgaon should be put on hold keeping in mind the deteriorating health of local residents affected by pollution.

Shripad Dharmadhikary, Coordinator, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, who presented the study findings during the virtual meeting, stated that water resources of the area have been severely polluted by the Koradi and Khaparkheda power plants, especially with the presence of toxic heavy metals.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Aaditya Thackeray for recognising the issue being faced by the local community and promising swift action. We eagerly await the issue’s resolution and stand ready to assist the government in mitigating and alleviating the pollution burden,” said Dharmadhikary.

Nagpur-based Leena Buddhe, Founder and Director, CFSD, who highlighted the plight of the community at Nandgaon, said that the ash disposal on the new ash pond sprawling over 750 acres violates all norms and needs to be stopped immediately.

“This ash pond is presently damaging standing crops. This act by MAHAGENCO violates human rights. The Pench river which flows at 50 metres distance from the ash pond will also be polluted similar to the Kanhan and Kolar rivers (due to existing ash bunds at Khasala and Waregaon villages),” she said.

Thackeray asked MAHAGENCO officials to investigate the situation on the ground, the impact of fly ash on water bodies as well as public health. “I’ve also recommended that Maharashtra develop measures to ensure 100% utilisation of fly ash across Maharashtra keeping in perspective latest guidelines issued by the Centre.” The Minister stated that “The idea will be fleshed out soon.”