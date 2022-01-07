13-year-old girl trying to elope with Mumbai youth rescued at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: A 13-year-old girl who was trying to run away to Mumbai with her 20-year-old boyfriend was rescued from Nagpur Railway Station on Thursday.

She was reportedly spotted by a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) while boarding the train- to Mumbai. The TTE got curious as the girl was wearing her school uniform.

The truth came to the fore when the girl was questioned. She was then handed over to the railway protection force (RPF). Her parents were informed about the incident. As soon as they arrived, the girl and the boy both were handed over to the railway police.

As per the available details, the girl told the railway police that she had come into contact with the boy identified as one Akash, on Instagram.

She said that they had fallen in love and were planning to get married in Mumbai. The boy is from Karanja Lad tehsil Washim district, and does his private job in Mumbai.

The girl’s parents informed that the boy had come to meet the girl earlier too. But the girl at that time had told them that he was like her brother, so they did not pay much attention.

When the girl’s parents said that they were going to lodge a police complaint against the boy, the girl started crying and begged them not to do so. She promised the police and her parents that she would not do such a thing again. Then they were let go by the railway police as no complaint was filed.