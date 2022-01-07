India reports 3,007 Omicron cases

According to the Health Ministry, India has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 have been recovered.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333).

The Ministry informed that India’s active caseload presently is at 3,71,363. It accounts for 1.05 per cent of the country’s total cases.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.74 per cent.

There have been two deaths due to Omicron, one in Rajasthan and the other in Odisha.