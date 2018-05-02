State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May

Nagpur: The tentative schedule of class X and XII written examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in April-May, 2021 was announced recently.

The written exam of Class XII will be held from April 23 to May 21, 2021; while Class X written exam will be held from April 29 to May 20, 2021.

These exams will be held for the first time in April to May period instead of February and March in the backdrop of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The tentative schedule has been announced so that schools, junior colleges and the students can plan syllabus and lower down stress on students. The timetable has been announced on the official website of the Education Board.

The printed schedule given to schools and junior colleges before examinations is final and students should also consider this schedule only. The time table viral on social media should not be considered. The time table for practical exams, oral exams and other exams will be sent to colleges and junior colleges independently, said Education Board Secretary, Dr Ashok Bhosle.