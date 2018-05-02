    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 18th, 2021

    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday

    Nagpur: The Maha Metro, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and MIHAN India Limited (MIL) will jointly start the shuttle bus service between Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and Airport Metro Station from Thursday.

    Electric buses will ply between the stretches. Buses will have enough space for luggage. The fare of the electric bus will be according to the government rate. The bus will run from 8 am to 8 pm.

    Apart from this, metro rail feeder service will also be made available from February 18 to the MIHAN campus from Khapri Metro and India Pacific Travels. The fare of this feeder service will also be according to the government rate. This feeder service will be available from Khapri Metro Station to AIIMS Hospital.

    Trending In Nagpur
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi
    Cop dies in road mishap in Nagpur
    Cop dies in road mishap in Nagpur
    Alarming: Nagpur reports 596 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
    Alarming: Nagpur reports 596 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
    महा मेट्रो नागपूरचा सहावा स्थापना दिन, यशाचे परिपूर्ण ६ वर्ष
    महा मेट्रो नागपूरचा सहावा स्थापना दिन, यशाचे परिपूर्ण ६ वर्ष
    NMC restricts 50 persons at marriage functions; lawns, auditoriums, theaters to operate with 25% capacity in Nagpur
    NMC restricts 50 persons at marriage functions; lawns, auditoriums, theaters to operate with 25% capacity in Nagpur
    Hailstorm likely in some part of Nagpur district on Feb 17, 18
    Hailstorm likely in some part of Nagpur district on Feb 17, 18
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145