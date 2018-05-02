Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday

Nagpur: The Maha Metro, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and MIHAN India Limited (MIL) will jointly start the shuttle bus service between Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and Airport Metro Station from Thursday.

Electric buses will ply between the stretches. Buses will have enough space for luggage. The fare of the electric bus will be according to the government rate. The bus will run from 8 am to 8 pm.

Apart from this, metro rail feeder service will also be made available from February 18 to the MIHAN campus from Khapri Metro and India Pacific Travels. The fare of this feeder service will also be according to the government rate. This feeder service will be available from Khapri Metro Station to AIIMS Hospital.