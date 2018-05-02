Starvation leads to death of leopardess, her cub in Khapa forest

Nagpur: Starvation seems to have caused the death of a leopardess and her 4-month-old cub in Khapa Forest Range in Nagpur Division. The carcasses of the big cat were found at Mouza Mohgaon in Pendhri Nullah beat, according to the Forest Department.

All the body parts of the dead felines — the four and a half years old leopardess and her cub — were found to be intact. They might have died due to starvation and dehydration, it said.

Their samples have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The post-mortem of both carcasses was carried out in presence of Live Stock Development Officer of Saoner Dr Rohini Bawaskar, Gorewada Rescue Centre’s Dr Bilal Saiyad and Aakash Kohale. Further investigation is underway under the leadership of Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr Bharatsingh Hada and Assistant Conservator of Forest S T Kale.