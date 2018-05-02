    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 4th, 2021

    Starvation leads to death of leopardess, her cub in Khapa forest

    Nagpur: Starvation seems to have caused the death of a leopardess and her 4-month-old cub in Khapa Forest Range in Nagpur Division. The carcasses of the big cat were found at Mouza Mohgaon in Pendhri Nullah beat, according to the Forest Department.

    All the body parts of the dead felines — the four and a half years old leopardess and her cub — were found to be intact. They might have died due to starvation and dehydration, it said.

    Their samples have been sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The post-mortem of both carcasses was carried out in presence of Live Stock Development Officer of Saoner Dr Rohini Bawaskar, Gorewada Rescue Centre’s Dr Bilal Saiyad and Aakash Kohale. Further investigation is underway under the leadership of Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr Bharatsingh Hada and Assistant Conservator of Forest S T Kale.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra set for five-level unlock from Monday
    Maharashtra set for five-level unlock from Monday
    पावसाळ्यात वीजपुरवठा सुरळीत ठेवण्यासाठी यंत्रणा सज्ज ठेवा
    पावसाळ्यात वीजपुरवठा सुरळीत ठेवण्यासाठी यंत्रणा सज्ज ठेवा
    Organised Crackdown: Zone 3 cops boost Special Combing Operation in Nagpur
    Organised Crackdown: Zone 3 cops boost Special Combing Operation in Nagpur
    संजय बंगाले नागपूर सुधार प्रन्यासच्या विश्वस्त पदी रुजू
    संजय बंगाले नागपूर सुधार प्रन्यासच्या विश्वस्त पदी रुजू
    लग्न समारंभासह २६ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    लग्न समारंभासह २६ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    कोरोनाच्या संकटात ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ ठरले नागपूरकरांसाठी मार्गदर्शक : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    कोरोनाच्या संकटात ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’ ठरले नागपूरकरांसाठी मार्गदर्शक : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    लसीकरण करा.सुरक्षित रहा पथनाट्याव्दारे जनजागृती
    लसीकरण करा.सुरक्षित रहा पथनाट्याव्दारे जनजागृती
    शनि जयंती पर शनि मंदिर में जगमगाएगी अखंड ज्योत
    शनि जयंती पर शनि मंदिर में जगमगाएगी अखंड ज्योत
    स्टाम्प पेपर विक्रीतील काळाबाजार थांबवा आणि स्टंप पेपरची विक्री पोस्ट व बँकेतून करा- आप
    स्टाम्प पेपर विक्रीतील काळाबाजार थांबवा आणि स्टंप पेपरची विक्री पोस्ट व बँकेतून करा- आप
    कोविड-19: नए मामलों और मौतों में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी
    कोविड-19: नए मामलों और मौतों में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145