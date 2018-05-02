Ajni Metro Station Gets IGBC Platinum Rating 14th Station of Nagpur Metro to Bag This Prestigious Rating

NAGPUR : Even as World Environment Day is celebrated across the globe, Maha Metro Nagpur has scored again on the environment front. The Organization has bagged highest ever Platinum Rating from Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its Ajni Metro Station. Of all the operational stations of Nagpur Metro Project, Ajni is the 14thone to bag this prestigious ranking. The rating is based on IGBC’s Green MRTS Rating system.

The other stations of Nagpur Metro which have bagged this ratings before are Khapri, New Airport, Airport South, Airport, Jai Prakash Nagar, Rahate Colony, Ajni square, Sitabuldi Interchange Metro Stations on Orange Line and Lokmanya Nagar, Bansi Nagar, Wasudev Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Institute of Engineers, Jhansi Rani Square Metro Stations on Aqua line. Metro Bhavan has also been awarded this rating.

The Platinum rating is based on some of these grounds – meeting 65% of energy needs from solar energy, adopting bio-digesters at stations, 100% water recycling and rain-water harvesting and constructing stations and other buildings. Maha Metro is the greenest agency in the city. This is evident from the fact that Nagpur Metro Rail Project has received ISO 14001 Certification. Environment Management System (EMS) ISO 14001 is the international standard that specifies requirement for an effective EMS.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’. Managing Director Dr Brijesh Dixit believes in according topmost priority to environment.

Nagpur Metro is the greenest Metro in the country with 65% of its electricity requirement to be met from solar power. Solar panels have been put atop many stations and Maha Metro’s head office Metro Bhavan. Many more will be installed soon.Maha Metro has installed bio-digesters in all its stations and offices of Nagpur to recycle waste water. The agency does 100% rainwater harvesting in all its buildings.

Maha Metro has developed vertical gardens on its pillars on Wardha Road and Hingna Road. Away from the hustle bustle of Nagpur, butstill very close to the city, Maha Metro Nagpur has developed forest on a 24 hectare piece of land, near Ambazari and off Hingna Road. Aptly called `Little Wood’, it has about 6,000 trees.

Located near Little Wood, is another green patch named `Little Wood Extension’. A total of 14,500 trees have been planted at these two locations.Medicinal, ornamental, fruits and flowering plants could be seen here. Before Maha Metro planted the trees, the land was barren and hence the agency has restored the ecosystem. The two projects are a treat for bird watchers.As many as 31 different species can be spotted here. Carnivores like Leopards and small mammals like Wild Boar and Rabbits have also been spotted.

A Jogging Track has been prepared inside Little Wood and every morning and evening hundreds of people visit the area for fitness-related exercises or just recreation.Maha Metro has also provided benches and a sitting platform.

From a degenerated forest some years back to a piece of land with green cover to the optimum, Little Wood has seen the mega transformation. For Maha Metro it has always been part of its developmental agenda.