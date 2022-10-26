Man kills brother over domestic feud in Nagpur

Nagpur: A petty argument over water motor led to brutal murder of a 40-year-old man, at the hands of his own brother in Juni Shukrawari area here, on Wednesday afternoon. The incident reported under Kotwali Police Station.

Cops have identified the deceased as Abhishek Hariom Sahu, a resident of Juni Shukrawari, near Tridev Hospital.

According to police sources, Abhishek had gone next door to check water motor, who turned off. During the same, Abhishek picked up an argument with his brother. In the fit of rage, the accused then attacked Abhishek with sharp edged weapons and killed him on the spot. Abhishek’s wife and other family members tried to intervene, the accused also attacked them.

Following the incident, the squad of Kotwali Police rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. Cops have rounded up the accused and probing further.

