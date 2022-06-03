Star Air launches direct flight between Bhuj and Ahmedabad

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In its effort to strengthen India’s regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group is set to operate Bhuj as its 17th destination under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

With a vision of Connecting Real India, Star Air views Bhuj as a multifaceted city of culture and color, that is widely famous for its amazing handicrafts, gigantic palaces, and the mesmerizing white desert of Kutch along with the ever so colorful Kutch-Rann Utsav festival. With the launch of our new destination, Star Air will operate its Embraer 145 jets for direct and connecting flights between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi as part of its summer 2022 schedule, w.e.f June 3, 2022. Famous for its weaving, embroidery, block-printing, tie and dye items, Bhuj is also an ideal textile tourism destination that attracts millions of people from across the world. Flights to our new destination will not only strengthen tourism, and boost economic growth, but will allow seamless connectivity to the colorful and picturesque destination.