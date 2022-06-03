Parivartan Panel wins Khamla Plot Holders Co-op Housing Society election

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the elections of Khamla Plot Holders Co-op Housing Society Limited Pandey Layout, the ‘Parivartan Panel’ won by a majority as 15 members of the Panel were elected for five year term 2022-2027. The election was held recently.

The names of all the elected members are as follows: Ajay Dhote, Jayaram Dhamne, Mahadevrao Phuke, Anant Kaduskar, Deepak Athawale, Padmakar Savalkar, Shrikrishna Panke, Virendra Mohrir, Rahul Rode, Yadavrao Kanhere, OBC member Praveen Kokate, Scheduled Caste member Dharmadas Bagade, Scheduled Tribes / Vimukta Jati member Vasantrao Dhoke, general category women members Sheila Kodhe and Kiran Dudhare