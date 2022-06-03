Parimatch Android and iOS App Review

Advertisement

It is much more convenient to place bets on your smartphone in the app than through the mobile version of the website. Parimatch took this into account and created a mobile client that works on Android and iOS devices. The functions available in Parimatch application provide bettors from India and other countries with comfortable betting, viewing video broadcasts, and playing online casino.

The application should be downloaded, first of all, by those who have a low speed connection to the network. The app is designed so that you can access all the functions in just a couple of clicks. The key features of the client include:

Simple design;

Fast operation even on older gadgets;

Stable functioning at low speeds of the Internet connection;

Compatible with Android and iOS operating systems.

Making bets in the application is absolutely safe, because Parimatch operates under license. This means that the company honesty pays the amounts won.The program uses special encryption algorithms that contribute to the protection of financial and personal data of users. The high level of technical support allows players to solve problems promptly.

The Parimatch app has an intuitive interface which is designed for touch control and automatically adapts to the screen of your mobile device. Switching between sections is fast, it is easy to find the desired match or gamble.

How to Install Parimatch App?

If you own an Android-based gadget, you first need to go to the settings of your device and turn on the function that allows you to install software from any source. After that, you need to:

Go to the Parimatch website using your mobile browser. Go to the applications section. Click on the button launching the Parimatch app download for Android. Wait until the download is completed. Run the downloaded apk-file. Give the program any permissions it might ask for during the installation. Wait for the process to complete.

When the installation is complete, a client shortcut will appear on your smartphone/tablet’s desktop screen. Click on it to go to the Parimatch app.

If your gadget is running iOS, you need to download and install the program from the App Store. You can find the app yourself by using the search box, or go to the Parimatch website to be automatically redirected to the page with the app.

Betting in Parimatch App

All functions of the Parimatch website have been transferred to the mobile app. After launching the app, you will be able to place a bet on:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Badminton;

Other sports.

You can also bet on cyber sports in the program. The client allows you to bet on Counter-Strike, Dota 2 and other computer disciplines.

In the application, it is possible to make both prematch bets and live bets. The first are made in advance, before the start of the sporting event. The latter are made for those games which are already broadcast live. Live betting odds change right in the course of the match, so the ability to watch live broadcasts in the app allows the bettor to make a more accurate prediction.

Casino in Parimatch App

The ability to run gambling games in between betting on sports is an advantage of the Parimatch app. After downloading and installing the program, you will be able to play:

Various slot machines from well-known providers;

Cards: baccarat, poker, blackjack;

Live casino with real croupiers;

Andar Baahar;

Sic Bo;

Teen Patti.

How to Create a Profile in Parimatch App?

It is impossible to make bets and gamble for money without logging in to the app. To create an account, follow this algorithm:

Go to the app. Click on the registration button. Fill out the registration form. Enter your phone number, set a password. The phone number must belong to the Indian operator. Password must be at least 8 characters long and contain at least 1 digit. On the phone number you entered you will receive SMS with a code which must be entered in the form to complete registration.

Bonuses for New Parimatch Users

You can get a few bonuses in the app after you have registered. After depositing at least 300 rupees, you can choose which gift you would like to get – for betting or for gambling. In the first case, the maximum amount of the bonus is limited to 15,000 rupees, in the second – 105,000 INR. In both cases, the bonus amount is 150% of the deposit made.

Parimatch also gives out reloads. The gift is given for making a deposit on a specific day of the week. The amount of the bonus is equal to 25% of the deposit. The maximum within the reload is possible to get 14,000 rupees. Users also get a five percent cashback of up to Rs 3,000 in the app.

Perform Parimatch India app download to start making sports bets and gambling. If you have any questions regarding the client experience, submit a request to the support team. You can do it in the online chat of the app.

