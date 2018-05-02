Stamping of air, rail passengers stopped in State

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced stopping of stamping of air and train passengers arriving in the state from October 15.

As per the latest Unlock rules, all domestic passengers landing at Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad airports shall undergo the mandatory COVID-19 checks, but they will no longer be stamped on the hand with indelible ink.

Railway passengers shall not be subjected to COVID checkups or stamping on the hands though they will be required to maintain all Covid protocols.

The Senior Airport Director of Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Abid Ruhi said that the directives in this regard have been received from State Government.

According to directives, all domestic passengers landing at Nagpur will not be stamped but they will undergo the mandatory Covid-19 tests, Ruhi said.





