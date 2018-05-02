Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Oct 15th, 2020

    Vodafone Idea users furious as network crashes

    Nagpur: Mobile phone users in Nagpur on Thursday morning were left flabbergasted and furious as Vodafone Idea (VI) network crashed and affected customers across the city. Parents and students bore the maximum brunt as online classes and examinations are underway in the city. Long queues of mostly parents and students were witnessed at VI stores for rectifying the network.

    VI is one of the most popular networks across India, but it appears that the company had some issues regarding the network on Thursday morning. While the reason for the outage remains unclear, most of those using the network faced connectivity problems.



