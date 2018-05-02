Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Oct 15th, 2020

    Cops bust gambling den at Eagle Inn Resorts in Kondhali, 36 arrested

    Nagpur: In a late night raid on Wednesday, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police busted a gambling den being operated in the high-profile Eagle Inn Resorts situated near Kondhali on Nagpur-Amravati Road.

    The action follows a tip-off regarding the gambling in the resorts. The raiding cops found total 36 gamblers busy in the dubious business and betting on playing cards.

    Cops have seized Rs 2.48 lakh gambling money, 36 high-end mobile phones and 8 four-wheelers. The collective worth of the seized valuables and materials is Rs 42.77 lakh.

    According to sources, some young girls too were found in the resorts makung police suspicious about sex racket being run from the place.

    All the 36 accused have been booked under relevant Sections of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act by Kondhali police. Further probe is underway.

    In the recent days, police have cracked down on bookies and gamblers with raids on several dens in Nagpur and surrounding areas.

    With gamblers preferring high-profile places in posh areas in discreet residential neighborhoods to conduct their nefarious hobbies, the gambling menace has grow n to be a severe concern for the Nagpur City and Rural Police.

    Further investigations into the case had been on.



