“Stage Performance is Passion For Anant Kapaley” -Dr. S S Uttarwar

Geet Umang and Harmony Events Nagpur has organized ” Melodious Songs “ A Online musical concert on Face Book. It is unique program by Geet Umang and harmony Events on occasion of lockdown. Anant Kapaley a versatile artist from Nagpur was star attraction.

Anant Kapaley is a known anchor aqnd singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur circle was online present to witness the show.

He gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Other singers who presented their songs were… Dr. Vijay Anasane, Samir Wazalwar, Vijay Kapaley, Arvind Raje, Manjiri Banhatti, Rajesh Kale, Shraddha Tidole, Prasad Kulkarni, Hemant Balekar, Dinesh Barnase, Amol Kalse. Shweta Shelgaonkar was anchor for show.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to all singers. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe

Soulful songs like Ye Reshmi Zulfe…., Chu Lene do Najuk Hothon ko…, Rote hue aate hai sab…. Were presented by Anant and Vijay Kapaley and has received loud applaud from audience. Anant Kapaley is a renowned anchor from city who has performed in many celebrity shows at Nagpur and other places. Other songs presented by singers were Tu is tarah se meri Jindgi me Shamil hai…, Yu to hamne lakh hasi dekhe hai…, Rafta rafta dekho aank meri ladi hai…, Jara Najron se kah do ji…., Sagar kinare dil ye pukare…, Mai aaya hun leke saj hathon me…, Dil ne kaha chupke se…, Sanj Tale gagan tale…, Are Diwano Muze pahechano…, Taron me sajkar.., Ye haseen wadiya…, Ghadi ghadi mers dil dhadke…Fulo ke rang se…., Junu Meri jan mai teri qurban…Ye dosti ham nahi todenge…, and many more songs were presented by singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Anant Kapaley and team for inviting him for lovely show and extend his good wishes for future .

He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book. In the lock down period , Geet Umang and harmony Events has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Aashish Taywade , Dr Salim Chauhan and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 9.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.