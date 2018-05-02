Locals come out amid lockdown restrictions in Nagpur

People came out to jog and exercise in Nagpur amid a complete lockdown announced in the city from March 15 to March 21 in light of a rise in COVID-19 cases here.

Nagpur: Despite the complete lockdown announced in Maharashtra’s Nagpur from March 15 to 21 in the light of a rise in COVID-19 cases here, many people were seen coming out on the roads to jog and exercise. Nagpur is one of the worst hit-regions in Maharashtra and reported 2,252 new cases on Sunday.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken on March 11 in a meeting chaired by Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut. Reportedly, the locals were about the lockdown unhappy and Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari claimed that the city administration was “not consulted” in the matter.

On March 11, the Centre had announced that eight out of 10 worst-hit Covid-19 districts in the country are in Maharashtra, adding to the state’s concerns.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. He has asked the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take calls depending on the situation.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state from the coronavirus. The state recorded this year’s highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the death toll to 52,861, the health department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, and crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. As 8,861 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count of the state rose to 21,34,072.