Staff of S.E.C. Railway accused Sr. Clerk of harassment in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Staff of South East Central (SEC) Railway at Motibagh has accused its Senior Clerk

Rishi Sonekar of harassment and misbehave. The staff has written DSTE Nagpur in this connection.

The staff which also includes females has alleged that Sonekar is misbehaving and abusing them and also pressurizing female staff to work for long hours. They have lamented that due to ill-treatment of the Sr. Clerk, the staff is unable to concentrate on their work.

In a letter to DSTE, Nagpur the staff also informed that Sonekar has accused the Motibagh staff of stealing the property of Indian Railways. However, in reality, he himself has stolen many things from the Motibagh Workshop, the letter reads.

