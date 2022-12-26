Bars in Nagpur to stay open till 5 am on Dec 31 night

Nagpur: In a good news for tipplers, the State Excise Department has issued a notification allowing the wine shops and bars to remain open till extended timings on December 31 night. This has been welcomed by the wine shops, bars, and restaurants that have been planning a big New Year bash to boost revenue.

Interestingly, this is for the first time since 2019 that the State Excise Department has allowed bars to remain open till extended timings. The bars and wine shops were allowed to remain open till extended timings on the nights of December 24 and December 25 also.

Advertisement

As per the notification, the timings for shops in retail sale of foreign liquor (FL-II) has been extended from 10.30 pm on December 31, 2022 to 1 am on January 1, 2023. The establishments with upgraded FL-II license also may extend timing from 11.30 pm to 1 am. Establishments holding FLW-II, FLBR-II license may remain open after 10.30 pm till 1 am. The establishments having FL-III (permit rooms), FL-IV (clubs) license are allowed extended timing from 11.30 pm on December 31 to 5 am of January 1 in rural areas, and from 1.30 am to 5 am in major cities with Police Commissionerate.

Those applying under Form-E may get permission to keep the respective shop/bar open in extended timing from 12 at midnight to 5 am. This will be applicable to those having E-2 permission. Establishments with CL-III permission will be able to keep the shop/bar open with extended timing from 11 pm to 1 am in municipal corporation and Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ municipal council areas, and from 10 pm to 1 am in other areas.

The extension of timings has been welcomed by the shops, restaurants, and bars selling liquor. For, last year, these establishments were forced to cancel or scale down the New Year celebrations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. With the decision this year, the State Excise Department expects to mop up increased revenue as compared to the previous two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement