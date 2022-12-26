Planning family picnic with serene Nature? Drive to Kadu-Patil Farms and enjoy Maharashtrian delicacies!



Nagpur: While farmhouse culture has emerged as one of the most popular forms of outing opted by a group of families or friends, it has always been leaning towards western culture for amenities. However, what if you want to explore serene nature along with traditional Maharashtrian food at a farmhouse that is just within an hour-long journey from the Second Capital of the State??

‘Kadu-Patil Farms’, managed by Kiran Nishikant Kadu, has it all!!

Kadu-Patil Farms offers a fun day with nature, a chance to pluck Oranges and rejuvenate your body and soul.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Kiran Nishikant Kadu elaborated about their venture which welcomes guests on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are a small family based in Nagpur. Kadu-Patil Farms is our ancestral property. Earlier, we used to host parties for our family and friends at this farm. Everyone was fond of this place, as it is located in the heart of nature. It is when we decided to host other people too and Kadu-Patil Farms found its new origin,” she said.

Kadu-Patil Farms offers traditional Maharashtrian food (Zunka-Bhakar, Bharit, Salad, Wanga Bhaji all from fresh vegetables grown on the farm itself) cooked specially on Chulha. Besides, a walk on nature trails in the nearby Jungle and you can also buy fresh Oranges and Mosambi directly from the farm.

Kadu-Patil Farms also has plans to kick in nostalgia with Bullock Cart Ride, Swings attached to big Mango Trees, to remember famous Marathi jingle Mamachya Gawala Jau Ya.

Kadu-Patil Farms serves a group of 10 to 50 people at just Rs 600/person! Shortly, in the New Year, Kadu-Patil Farms will be hosting the Sankranti Festival.

For booking contact: 9922773671

Location: Kadu-Patil Farms, Kamthi-Masod (near Kondhali), Amravati Road, Nagpur.

