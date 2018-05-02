Staff murders his firm’s security guard over petty tiff in Kalamna

Nagpur: A small issue over cleaning mud from the front area of an office led to the brutal murder of a middle-aged security guard appointed at the office of Mehta Kata on Sunday evening. Deceased has been identified as Narayan Bhiwapurkar (50), a resident of Bhandewadi, Koshtipura. Cops have booked accused Golu Wasnik (21), a resident of Manewada who works as a computer operator at the firm’s office in Chikhali Lay-out in this connection.

According to police, the officials of Mehta Kata were facing problems of mud which surrounded their office premises owing to heavy downpour. Following which accused Golu had asked Narayan to clean the mess. However, Narayan asserted that he’s security personnel and cleaning the mud is not part of his job. Following this an argument erupted between the duo. During the same, both Narayan and Golu hurled abuses at each other before getting into a physical fight at around 5 pm on Sunday. Golu then picked-up a spade nearby and started hitting blows on Narayan’s head and back. When Shekhar Arjun Gajbhiye (58), a resident of Bhandewadi came to intervene in the fight, Golu also reportedly threatened to eliminate him. Done with the brutal assault, Golu then fled the spot leaving Narayan lying in a pool of blood.

With fatal head and back injuries, Narayan was rushed to Radhakrishna Hospital. While operating, the doctor pronounced him dead at around 8 pm.

Kalamna police have registered a case under Sections 302, 307, 506 (B), 504 against the accused Golu and started the investigation.