St. Xavier’s Hingna Hosts Intra-School Chess Tournament; Over 80 Students Participate

Nagpur: St. Xavier’s High School, Hingna Branch, in collaboration with the Nagpur Chess Association and PlayerOrbit, successfully organized an Intra-School Chess Competition that brought together the sharpest young minds from the institution.

The event saw more than 80 enthusiastic students battling it out across the chessboards, showcasing their skills, strategies, and love for the game. Beyond competition, the tournament emphasized key values such as focus, discipline, and sportsmanship.

Winners

Primary Section (1st–4th Std.)

1st: Kanish Durge

2nd: Atulya Larokar

3rd: Adhish Narnawre

High School Section (5th–10th Std.)

1st: Himanshu Rathod

2nd: Maanas Patel

3rd: Priyanshi Tamhankar

The winners were honored with medals and exclusive PlayerOrbit goodies, much to the delight of the budding chess players.

The prize distribution ceremony was led by Hon. Principal Mrs. Ashlesha Parkhi, who congratulated the winners and praised all participants for their enthusiasm.

“Chess is not just a game; it is a tool to build concentration, patience, and decision-making in students. We are glad to see our children enjoying it wholeheartedly,” she remarked.

The tournament concluded on a joyous note, with smiling faces, proud winners, and motivated participants eager to continue their journey with chess.